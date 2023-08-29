Report: Angels place five starters on waivers

The Los Angeles Angels have placed starter Lucas Giolito, relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez and outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk on waivers Tuesday, according to ESPN.

The Angels acquired Giolito and Lopez for two prospects a little over a month ago in a deadline deal with the Chicago White Sox. The same is true for Grichuk, who came in a deal with C.J. Cron from the Colorado Rockies for minor leaguers on July 30th.

Going into Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Angels have a 7-18 record since the trade deadline and have fallen six games below .500. They are 12.5 games back of the American League West-leading Mariners and are 11.5 games back of the last Wild Card spot.

Giolito (1-5) had a 6.89 ERA in six games for the Angels while allowing 10 home runs and 33 hits with 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

Moore, 34, had three wins and one loss in 40 appearances for the Angels this season. He totaled 47 strikeouts in 43 innings of work while posting a 2.30 ERA.

Lopez made just 12 appearances for the Angels in his short stint, picking up two saves with a 2.31 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 11 2/3 innings.

Renfroe, 31, played in 124 games for the Angels this season with a .239 batting average, 18 home runs, 52 RBIs, and a .725 OPS. He was second on the team in hits (108) and home runs, leading the team in doubles (30).

Grichuk, 32, appeared in 26 games for the Angels. In 93 plate appearances, he posted a .140 batting average, three home runs and 7 RBIS.

All players are available to be claimed by teams starting on Thursday. This is a salary dump move for the Angels, as any team that picks up one of the players is responsible for that player's salary for the rest of the season.

The Angels haven't had a winning season since 2015 and haven't won a playoff series since 2009.

—Field Level Media