MLB

Report: A's sign reliever Jeurys Familia

By
Field Level Media
Sep 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (31) delivers a pitch during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.
Image: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and free-agent reliever Jeurys Familia agreed to a major league contract on Saturday, per a report.

The Arizona Diamondbacks released the right-hander on Friday, and Fan Sided reported that the A's were quick to sign him.

Familia, 33, was signed to a minor league deal by Arizona in January, with a stipulation that he could opt out if he was not named to the Opening Day roster by Saturday. He chose that option.

After struggling to a 6.09 ERA in a combined 48 outings with the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox last season, Familia was impressive this spring with a 1.35 ERA in eight Cactus League outings (6 2/3 innings).

This will be the second time through Oakland for Familia, who appeared in 30 games with the A's in 2018 and was 4-2 with a 3.45 ERA. He pitched nine-plus seasons with the New York Mets.

He has a career record of 34-28 with 125 saves and a 3.51 ERA in 547 outings (one start). He led the National League with 51 saves in 2016 when he was named to his only All-Star team.

--Field Level Media