Report: A's sign reliever Jeurys Familia

The Oakland Athletics and free-agent reliever Jeurys Familia agreed to a major league contract on Saturday, per a report.
The Arizona Diamondbacks released the right-hander on Friday, and Fan Sided reported that the A's were quick to sign him.
Familia, 33, was signed to a minor league deal by Arizona in January, with a stipulation that he could opt out if he was not named to the Opening Day roster by Saturday. He chose that option.
After struggling to a 6.09 ERA in a combined 48 outings with the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox last season, Familia was impressive this spring with a 1.35 ERA in eight Cactus League outings (6 2/3 innings).
This will be the second time through Oakland for Familia, who appeared in 30 games with the A's in 2018 and was 4-2 with a 3.45 ERA. He pitched nine-plus seasons with the New York Mets.
Apple MacBook Air Laptop
Powerful performance
The M1 chip delivers 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation all while using way less power. Get up to 18 hours of battery life.
He has a career record of 34-28 with 125 saves and a 3.51 ERA in 547 outings (one start). He led the National League with 51 saves in 2016 when he was named to his only All-Star team.
--Field Level Media