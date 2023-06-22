Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Report: Astros to call up OF Bligh Madris

By
Field Level Media
Mar 5, 2023; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Bligh Madris (66) hits a single against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.
Image: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros are expected to call up outfielder Bligh Madris in advance of their three-game road series that starts Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, The Athletic reported

Madris, who will have to be added to the 40-man roster, will take the roster spot of catcher Cesar Salazar, who was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Madris, 27, was acquired by the Astros from the Detroit Tigers in January. He made his major league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, batting .177 with one home run and seven RBIs over 39 games. He was batting .249 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs in 60 games at Triple-A this season

Salazar, 27, made his major league debut April 2 and was 2-for-18 (.111) with a run scored in 13 games for the Astros

--Field Level Media