Report: Bengals sign ex-Cowboys QB Will Grier to practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals signed quarterback Will Grier to their practice squad after his release by the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Grier, 28, becomes QB3 on the Bengals after they released Trevor Siemian. Grier could get called up to the active roster in Week 1 to back up Jake Browning if All-Pro QB Joe Burrow (calf) isn't yet ready to return.

Advertisement

The Cowboys reportedly informed Grier he would be released prior to the team's final preseason game against Las Vegas. He played the entire game, throwing for 305 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for two scores.

Grier became expendable when the Cowboys acquired Trey Lance from San Francisco last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Grier was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Carolina Panthers. He started two games — losing both — for the Panthers as a rookie in 2019.

—Field Level Media