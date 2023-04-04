Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Report: Bill Belichick shopping QB Mac Jones

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 8, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Jan 8, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Image: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been shopping starting quarterback Mac Jones this offseason, Pro Football Talk reported Tuesday

Watch
Dave Portnoy, Keith Olbermann, and half of Twitter expose their whiteness after Angel Reese's taunt | Andy Reacts
Ted Lasso's James Lance on Trent Crimm's journalism rule-breaking
Yesterday
Jokic? Embiid? The NBA MVP is obvious... right? | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 2:53PM

Teams mentioned as potential destinations include the Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders, per the PFT report.

Advertisement

However, the Raiders since signed QB Brian Hoyer to a two-year contract to back up Jimmy Garoppolo.

The report is just the latest in a series of reports to document tensions between Belichick and the Patriots' first-round pick (No. 15) from the 2021 draft

G/O Media may get a commission
Sony TVs - Up to 44% off
Up to 44% off
Sony TVs - Up to 44% off

Stunnin'.
These XR OLED 4K UHD TVs let you see colors you didn’t know existed, and feel sound in your bones.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In addition to missing three games and being hampered by an ankle injury in 2022, Jones also was outwardly frustrated with the makeshift offensive coordinator tandem of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, per multiple reports. Patricia's background is defense and Judge's is special teams.

Jones, 24, sought outside advice from his former coaches at Alabama, which further inflamed Belichick, per reports.

Advertisement

However, the Patriots brought back Bill O'Brien to be offensive coordinator for the upcoming season, rectifying the problem on the coaching staff

Jones is 16-15 as the starter over two seasons with the Patriots. He has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 6,798 yards and 36 touchdowns against 24 interceptions

Advertisement

Bailey Zappe, 23, is the only other QB currently on the Patriots' roster. He went 2-0 as the starter in place of Jones in his rookie season. The Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft

The Patriots were linked to Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who reportedly sent word through rapper Meek Mill that he would like to play in New England. But a report last week said the Patriots were not likely to pursue Jackson, given his salary demands plus draft capital that it would take to sign or trade for him

Advertisement

--Field Level Media