The Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Ed Oliver are in agreement on a four-year, $68 million extension, ESPN reported Saturday

Oliver, the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had one year remaining on his rookie contract.

The extension reportedly includes $45 million guaranteed and ties him to Buffalo for the next five seasons.

Oliver, 25, recorded 34 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks in 13 games (all starts) last season.

He has 96 tackles, 42 QB hits, 14.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed and four forced fumbles in 62 career games (53 starts).

The 6-foot-1, 287-pound Oliver is scheduled to earn $10.75 million on his fifth-year option in 2023.

--Field Level Media