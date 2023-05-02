Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Report: Bills signing DT Poona Ford to 1-year deal

By
Field Level Media
September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford (97) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford (97) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Image: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills are signing defensive tackle Poona Ford to a one-year contract, NFL Network reported Tuesday

One of the top free agents remaining, Ford reportedly turned down more money elsewhere to attempt to win a championship with Buffalo.

Ford, 27, tallied a career-high three sacks with 35 tackles in 17 games (16 starts) last season with Seattle.

Undrafted out of Texas, Ford has played his entire five-year career with the Seahawks, recording 181 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 76 games (64 starts).

--Field Level Media