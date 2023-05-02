Report: Bills signing DT Poona Ford to 1-year deal

The Buffalo Bills are signing defensive tackle Poona Ford to a one-year contract, NFL Network reported Tuesday
One of the top free agents remaining, Ford reportedly turned down more money elsewhere to attempt to win a championship with Buffalo.
Ford, 27, tallied a career-high three sacks with 35 tackles in 17 games (16 starts) last season with Seattle.
Undrafted out of Texas, Ford has played his entire five-year career with the Seahawks, recording 181 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 76 games (64 starts).
--Field Level Media