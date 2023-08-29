Report: Bills' Von Miller to stay on PUP list, out 4 games

Pass rusher Von Miller will miss at least the first four games of the season with the Buffalo Bills deciding not to remove him from the physically unable to perform list prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, ESPN reported.

Miller, 34, injured his right ACL in the Bills' 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions last Thanksgiving.

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro said in June that he would be ready for the season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 11. Now, Miller will sit out that contest as well as games against the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins — with an Oct. 8 clash versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in London as his earliest return date.

Miller recorded eight sacks and 21 tackles while forcing one fumble in 11 games (all starts) last season, his first since signing a six-year, $120 million contract.

He has totaled 123.5 sacks, 561 tackles, 27 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries in 161 career games (all starts) with the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and Bills.

Miller was part of Super Bowl-winning teams in both Denver and Los Angeles.

