Report: Blazers star Damian Lillard requests trade

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested a trade, The Athletic reported Saturday

The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are expected to be the top suitors for the seven-time All-Star guard, per the report.

Lillard reportedly met with team officials earlier this week to discuss the franchise's direction. He is said to be unhappy with Portland's decision to use the No. 3 overall pick in last month's draft instead of trading it to acquire a high-level co-star such as New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

The Trail Blazers drafted NBA G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson with the third pick

Lillard, 32, has played his entire 11-year career with Portland, who drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in 2012.

He averaged a franchise-record 32.2 points per game in 2022-23, the third-highest clip in the league, but Portland finished 33-49 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

Lillard is scheduled to earn $45.6 million for the 2023-24 season. He signed a four-year, $176.3 million deal in July 2022.

Named one of the NBA's 75 greatest players of all time in 2021, Lillard won Rookie of the Year honors in 2012-13 and has made All-NBA teams seven times. He is Portland's career leader in points (19,376) and 3-point field goals (2,387).

--Field Level Media