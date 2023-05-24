Atlanta Braves pitching prospect JR Ritchie will have Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Baseball America reported

The 19-year-old right-hander has a "moderate grade two" UCL tear in his right elbow, per the report.

The Braves drafted Ritchie with a supplemental pick (35th overall) in the first round of the 2022 MLB draft

The Seattle-area native made four starts at Class A Augusta this season, going 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA. He struck out 25 and walked three in 13 1/3 innings.

--Field Level Media