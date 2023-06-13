The Milwaukee Brewers signed outfielder Raimel Tapia to a contract, The Athletic reported on Tuesday

The reported deal comes two days after Tapia was released by the Boston Red Sox.

Tapia, 29, has appeared in 39 games for the Red Sox this season, batting .264 to go along with one home run and 10 RBIs.

He originally signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox before being named to the team's Opening Day roster.

Tapia is a career .276 hitter with 27 homers and 198 RBIs in 606 games with the Colorado Rockies (2016-21), Toronto Blue Jays (2022) and Red Sox (2023).

--Field Level Media