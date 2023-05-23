Right-hander Julio Teheran is returning to the major leagues after signing a free-agent deal with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, the New York Post reported

Teheran, 32, opted out of a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres on Monday. He was 4-2 at Triple-A El Paso this season, with 45 strikeouts in 40 innings.

The Brewers are in the middle of the pack in staff ERA in the major leagues at 4.23 but are desperate for starting pitching after a bevy of injuries to the rotation

Milwaukee placed left-hander Eric Lauer on the injured list Monday with a shoulder impingement. The club also has left-hander Wade Miley and right-hander Brandon Woodruff on the IL with shoulder injuries.

Teheran was a two-time All-Star with the Atlanta Braves after finishing fifth in the 2013 National League Rookie of the Year balloting. In 11 major league seasons with the Braves (2011-19), Los Angeles Angels (2020) and Detroit Tigers (2021), he is 78-77 with a 3.80 ERA in 240 appearances (236 starts).

