Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Britney Spears slapped by Victor Wembanyama's security

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 24, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks at a press conference at AT&amp;amp;T Center.
Jun 24, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks at a press conference at AT&amp;T Center.
Image: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Britney Spears knows what it's like to be the subject of fans' affection. And when she turned the tables on Wednesday night and approached No. 1 NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, she reportedly was slapped by a team security official

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023

The Las Vegas Review-Journal said Thursday that Las Vegas police responded to an altercation at the Aria, a resort on the Las Vegas Strip, to investigate a potential battery. The newspaper said police took a report but didn't write any citations or make any arrests, and they are not treating the case as a criminal matter.

Advertisement

It was not clear Thursday if Spears and her team will pursue the issue with civil action. Spurs security apologized to Spears, and the security teams from each side huddled, Us Weekly reported

Earlier Thursday, TMZ reported that when Spears recognized Wembanyama in the crowd, she walked toward him and tapped his shoulder, apparently hoping to take a photo with him. At that point, a Spurs security team member backhanded the pop star, knocking her to the ground and sending her glasses flying

Advertisement
Advertisement

Wembanyama and the Spurs are in the city for the NBA Summer League. Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, were with others on their way to dinner when the alleged incident occurred

--Field Level Media