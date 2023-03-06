Report: Brock Purdy to have elbow surgery Friday

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will finally have surgery to repair his elbow Friday, NBC Sports Bay Area reported Monday.

Purdy was originally scheduled to undergo surgery Feb. 22 to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm. However, surgery was postponed due to continued swelling and stiffness in the elbow.

Purdy is expected to have an internal brace inserted during the procedure. Recovery time is six months, which would be right at the start of the 2023 season, with the regular-season scheduled to begin Sept. 7.

Advertisement

Dr. Keith Meister could opt for a hybrid procedure -- ligament reconstruction plus insertion of a brace. That decision won't get made until Meister begins the procedure, one that would increase Purdy's recovery to 7 to 9 months.

The 49ers reportedly are waiting on that decision before plotting a course of action on adding a veteran quarterback in the offseason to back up Trey Lance.

G/O Media may get a commission 36% Off Amazon Fire 50" 4K Smart TV So smart

This smart TV has Amazon Fire built-in, which means you can easily access loads of streaming services, has 4K visuals for stunning picture quality, and even works with Alexa too. Buy for $290 from Amazon Advertisement

Purdy, 23, made a stunning rise from being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to leading the 49ers into the NFC Championship Game.

After 49ers quarterbacks Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo got injured in the regular season, Purdy took over and led the team to wins in each of the final five games. Purdy and the 49ers then defeated the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game when Purdy sustained the elbow injury.

Advertisement

After fourth-stringer Josh Johnson went down with a concussion against Philadelphia, Purdy returned to action but was unable to throw the ball more than a few yards downfield.

In the regular season, Purdy completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards with 13 scoring passes and four interceptions. In the postseason, he had a 65.1 percent completion rate while throwing for 569 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media