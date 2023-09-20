NFL

Report: Browns bring back RB Kareem Hunt

Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) fakes a handoff to Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) in the fourth quarter during a Week 14 NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 23-10.
The Browns are expected to re-sign running back Kareem Hunt, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported Wednesday.

The 28-year-old free agent and former NFL rushing champion worked out for team on Tuesday.

Hunt would help the Browns replace his good friend Nick Chubb, who is out for the season with torn knee ligaments.

Coach Kevin Stefanski announced Tuesday that Jerome Ford will be the featured back Sunday against Tennessee.

Hunt played the last four seasons with Cleveland before being allowed to walk in free agency.

He has rushed for 4,025 yards and 31 touchdowns and caught 211 passes for 1,806 yards and 17 TDs in 76 games (36 starts) with the Kansas City Chiefs (2017-18) and Browns.

Hunt led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards as a Chiefs rookie in 2017, earning a Pro Bowl selection and Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Kansas City drafted the Ohio native in the third round out of Toledo.

—Field Level Media