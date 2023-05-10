Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Bucks receive permission to interview Kenny Atkinson

By
Field Level Media
April 17, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Image: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks have received permission from the Golden State Warriors to interview associate head coach Kenny Atkinson for their open head-coaching position, ESPN reported Wednesday

Atkinson, 55, is completing his second season with Golden State. He previously spent three-plus seasons as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, compiling a 118-190 record from 2016-20.

The Bucks are searching for a coach after firing Mike Budenholzer due to the top-seeded club being upset by the Miami Heat in the first round of this season's playoffs. Budenholzer coached the Bucks to the 2020-21 NBA championship and went 271-120 in five seasons

Atkinson accepted the Charlotte Hornets' coaching position after last season before later changing his mind and sticking with the Warriors.

Other candidates, according to ESPN, are former Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego and current Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee

Borrego, 45, went 138-163 in four seasons as coach of the Hornets before being let go after the 2021-22 season.

Lee, 38, reportedly is a finalist for the Detroit Pistons' opening. He joined the Bucks along with Budenholzer prior to the 2018-19 season

--Field Level Media