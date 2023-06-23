Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Bucks sign undrafted Gonzaga F Drew Timme

Mar 25, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) during the first half against the Connecticut Huskies for the NCAA tournament West Regional final at T-Mobile Arena.
Undrafted former Gonzaga star Drew Timme is signing with the Milwaukee Bucks, The Athletic reported Friday

The consensus 2022-23 All-American reportedly agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal, a minimum contract that can be converted to a two-way deal before the start of the season.

The 6-foot-10 Timme, 22, averaged 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 37 starts for the Bulldogs in 2022-23.

The two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year averaged 17.2 points and 6.7 rebounds in 134 games (105 starts) over four seasons at Gonzaga.

--Field Level Media