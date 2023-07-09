Report: Bucks to sign F Chris Livingston to unparalleled deal

Former Kentucky forward Chris Livingston, the final pick of last month's NBA draft, is signing a record deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, The Athletic reported

Livingston will ink a four-year, $7.7 million contract, with the first two years guaranteed, making it the largest-ever salary for the last selection, per the report.

Drafted No. 58, Livingston played one season at Kentucky and made the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team.

He appeared in 34 games (26 starts) and averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game for the Wildcats in 2022-23.

Livingston started for the Bucks in the Las Vegas Summer League win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night and scored 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting. He added six rebounds and three assists

