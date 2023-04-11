Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Report: Bucs LB Devin White requests trade

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) reacts after a play against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) reacts after a play against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White requested a trade, ESPN reported Tuesday

Watch
What made Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt fall in love with soccer?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing for the 1993-94 New York Knicks | Ramón Rodríguez's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
4 hours ago
Rudy Gobert punches Kyle Anderson, remains waste of money | Andy Reacts
Yesterday

Per the report, the team does not want to trade White. Without a new deal, the 2023 season is the final year of White's rookie contract and he's frustrated not having the security of a new pact in place.

Advertisement

Unless the sides amend the current contract, White would play the 2023 season on his $11.71 million fifth-year option.

White, 25, has started every game he's played in for the Bucs, who selected him No. 5 overall in the 2019 draft.

Top Image
Tout Image
44% off
Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Summer's a' comin'
Comes with everything you need like the pump and a separate waterproof dry bag to keep your valuables in like your keys or phone while on the water

Advertisement
Advertisement

White has 20.5 sacks and 483 tackles -- 35 for loss -- in 62 career starts. White has led -- or tied -- for the team lead in tackles each of the past three seasons. He also has six forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries for his career.

He has played in every game the past two seasons, making the Pro Bowl in 2021. He missed one game in 2020.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media