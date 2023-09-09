NFL

Report: Bucs not signing WR Mike Evans to extension

Aug 3, 2023; Tampa Bay, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Mike Evans' Saturday deadline to sign a contract extension, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be re-signing the star wide receiver, according to ESPN.

Per the ESPN report, the Bucs had not offered a deal since Evans, 30, went public with his contract demands.

Evans, 30, will play out the final season of a five-year, $82.5 million extension signed in March 2018. He received a $1.5 million roster bonus in March and will earn a $13 million base salary this season. Tampa Bay opens the season Sunday at the Miinnesota Vikings.

The Bucs and Evans have engaged in negotiations the last two years, ranging from short- to long-term offers. The Bucs could attempt to re-sign Evans when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.

Those close to the situation believe it is ownership and not the front office that is behind the decision to not offer an extension, per ESPN.

Evans is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and the only player in NFL history to begin a career with nine consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He won Super Bowl LV with the Bucs and is by far the franchise's all-time leader in catches (683), receiving yards (10,425) and touchdown receptions (81).

