Report: Bulls G Ayo Dosunmu agrees to 3-year, $21M deal

The Chicago Bulls reached a three-year, $21 million deal with guard Ayo Dosunmu, ESPN reported Friday

The 23-year-old restricted free agent averaged 8.6 points in 80 games (51 starts) for Chicago in 2022-23.

Dosunmu has averaged 8.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 157 games (91 starts) over two seasons.

The Bulls drafted the Chicago native in the second round (38th overall) in 2021 out of Illinois

--Field Level Media