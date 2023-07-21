Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Bulls G Ayo Dosunmu agrees to 3-year, $21M deal

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Dec 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) celebrates after a game-winning basket against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Dec 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) celebrates after a game-winning basket against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Image: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls reached a three-year, $21 million deal with guard Ayo Dosunmu, ESPN reported Friday

Watch
I want to be Kevin 'The Unicorn' Durant | Isaiah Hill's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Surf Girls Hawai'i on competing against each other
6 hours ago
Was the punishment of Tennessee Volunteers football harsh enough? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 3:59PM

The 23-year-old restricted free agent averaged 8.6 points in 80 games (51 starts) for Chicago in 2022-23.

Advertisement

Dosunmu has averaged 8.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 157 games (91 starts) over two seasons.

The Bulls drafted the Chicago native in the second round (38th overall) in 2021 out of Illinois

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media