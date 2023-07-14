Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Bulls get $10.2M injury exception for Lonzo Ball

Field Level Media
Jan 13, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball sits on the bench during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at United Center.
Image: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA granted the Chicago Bulls a $10.2 million disabled player exception for Lonzo Ball, The Athletic reported Friday

The Bulls are able to recoup about half of the $20.5 million the injured guard is scheduled to make in 2022-23. He also is on the books for $21.4 million in 2024-25

Ball, 25, has not played in an NBA game since Jan. 14, 2022, and he is not expected to take the court for the Bulls in 2023-24. The No. 2 overall draft pick in 2017 has been dealing with a chronic left knee injury

The New Orleans Pelicans signed Ball to a four-year, $85 million contract in August 2021 then shipped him to the Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal. In his lone season with the Bulls, Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals in just 35 games

In 252 career games (239 starts) over five seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers (2017-19), Pelicans (2019-21) and Bulls, Ball averaged 11.9 points, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals

--Field Level Media