NBA

Report: Bulls PG Lonzo Ball expected to have 3rd knee surgery

By
Field Level Media
Jan 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks to pass the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at United Center.
Image: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is expected to undergo a third surgery on his problematic right knee, ESPN reported Thursday.

It would mark Ball's third knee operation since January 2022 and another six-month rehabilitation period, per the report.

The Bulls acquired Ball in a sign-and-trade deal with the New Orleans Pelicans in August 2021. After signing a four-year, $80 million deal, Ball sparked the Bulls to a 27-13 start before knee issues bumped him to the sideline. He last played against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 14, 2022.

Klutch Sports, which represents Ball, is working with the Bulls to determine options, ESPN reported. Surgery this month is considered a strong possibility, per the report.

Ball began up-ramp for a possible return in January, progressing to running full speed on a treadmill and even dunking in workouts. But before he was scheduled to advance to group workouts, the Bulls had to shut Ball down in February.

The 25-year-old Ball was the No. 2 overall pick in 2017 and has played 252 career games, including 35 with the Bulls.

--Field Level Media

BasketballNBA