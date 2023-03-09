Report: Bulls PG Lonzo Ball expected to have 3rd knee surgery

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is expected to undergo a third surgery on his problematic right knee, ESPN reported Thursday.

It would mark Ball's third knee operation since January 2022 and another six-month rehabilitation period, per the report.

The Bulls acquired Ball in a sign-and-trade deal with the New Orleans Pelicans in August 2021. After signing a four-year, $80 million deal, Ball sparked the Bulls to a 27-13 start before knee issues bumped him to the sideline. He last played against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 14, 2022.

Klutch Sports, which represents Ball, is working with the Bulls to determine options, ESPN reported. Surgery this month is considered a strong possibility, per the report.

Ball began up-ramp for a possible return in January, progressing to running full speed on a treadmill and even dunking in workouts. But before he was scheduled to advance to group workouts, the Bulls had to shut Ball down in February.

The 25-year-old Ball was the No. 2 overall pick in 2017 and has played 252 career games, including 35 with the Bulls.

