NBA

Report: Bulls set to file $10.2M exception for Lonzo Ball

By
Field Level Media
Apr 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Target Center.
Image: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls are set to file formal paperwork with the NBA in an effort to recoup $10.2 million for injured guard Lonzo Ball, The Athletic reported Sunday

The Bulls are trying to get back some of the $20.5 million Ball is set to make next season through a disabled player exception. He also is scheduled to be paid $21.4 million in 2024-25

Ball, 25, has not played in an NBA game since Jan. 14, 2022, and he is not expected to take the court for the Bulls next season either. The No. 2 overall draft pick in 2017 has been dealing with a chronic left knee injury

The New Orleans Pelicans signed Ball to a four-year, $85 million contract in August of 2021 then shipped him to the Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal. In his lone season with the Bulls, Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals in just 35 games

In 252 career games (239 starts) over five seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers (2017-19), Pelicans (2019-21) and Bulls, Ball averaged 11.9 points, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals

--Field Level Media