ShopSubscribe
NBA

Report: Bulls signing F Torrey Craig to 2-year deal

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (0) shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls are signing free agent forward Torrey Craig to a two-year contract, ESPN reported Monday

Financial terms were not available, though the deal includes a player option, per the report.

The Bulls would be Craig's fifth team in seven years

Craig, 32, averaged 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 79 games (60 starts) for the Phoenix Suns last season. He shot a career-best 39.5 percent from the 3-point line.

A former undrafted free agent who first signed with Denver in 2017, Craig has averaged 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 379 career games (153 starts).

--Field Level Media