Pull your punches, McGregor.

The man who plays the part of "Burnie," the Miami Heat mascot, was treated at a local emergency room Friday night after taking two licks from UFC fighter Conor McGregor during a Game 4 skit, The Athletic reported Saturday

"Burnie" was treated and released with pain medication and is doing well, per the report.

Advertisement

"Burnie" came out with gold boxing gloves to help McGregor promote his pain relief spray in the third quarter of Miami's loss to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. But the Irish brawler must have thought he saw mortal enemy Dustin Poirier.

McGregor landed a left hook to "Burnie" that sent the furried creature to the floor, where McGregor landed another punch before spraying "Burnie" with his product as he was dragged away.

Advertisement Advertisement

McGregor last fought -- on the UFC circuit -- in July 2021, a second loss to Poirier which also resulted in McGregor breaking his leg.

--Field Level Media