Vancouver Canucks defenseman Ethan Bear is having shoulder surgery Wednesday after sustaining an injury in the World Hockey Championships last month, British Columbia station CHEK TV reported

Bear sustained the injury in the closing seconds of Canada's 4-1 win over Finland on May 25.

Bear, 25, is set to be a restricted free agent this summer after playing out his one-year, $2.2 million deal for 2022-23.

The Canucks acquired Bear from Carolina in October. He recorded 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 61 games for the Canucks, accruing 18:32 minutes of ice time per game

He has 63 points (16 goals, 47 assists) in 251 career games with Edmonton (2017-18; 2019-21), Carolina (2021-22) and the Canucks

Edmonton selected Bear in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

--Field Level Media