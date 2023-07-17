Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Report: Cardinals DFA LHP Genesis Cabrera

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 25, 2023; London, GBR, ENG; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera (92) after winning against the Chicago Cubs during London series game two at London Stadium.
Jun 25, 2023; London, GBR, ENG; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera (92) after winning against the Chicago Cubs during London series game two at London Stadium.
Image: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals designated left-hander Genesis Cabrera for assignment on Monday, The Athletic reported

Watch
Will the NBA In-Season Tournament hold any value? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is pulling Victor Wembanyama from NBA Summer League the right move? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 4:09PM
Should Northwestern have fired Pat Fitzgerald before the hazing scandal? | Agree to Disagree
July 11, 2023

The club has yet to announce the transaction, along with corresponding moves to the active and 40-man rosters. The Cardinals have seven days to trade their 26-year-old southpaw

Advertisement

Cabrera is 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA in 32 relief appearances this season. He last pitched Saturday, giving up two runs on three hits in 1 1/3 innings in an 8-4 win over the Washington Nationals.

Cabrera is 13-11 with a 4.14 ERA in 174 career appearances (two starts), all with the Cardinals (2019-23)

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media