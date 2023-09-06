Report: Cardinals to start Josh Dobbs at QB

Josh Dobbs, who has been with the team for less than two weeks, is expected to be the Arizona Cardinals' starting quarterback in Week 1 vs. the Washington Commanders, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Rookie Clayton Tune will be QB2 for the opener.

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has been coy about who would start Sunday, thinking that by keeping the Commanders guessing it gives the 7-point underdogs a competitive advantage. The Cardinals are projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, if not the team holding the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals just acquired Dobbs from Cleveland on Aug. 24. Since then, Arizona acut veteran Colt McCoy, starter of 36 career NFL games, while Tune, a 2023 fifth-round selection, made the team.

The Cardinals' decision to add a veteran quarterback comes as Kyler Murray continues to rehab from ACL surgery on his right knee. The former No. 1 overall pick tore his ACL on Dec. 12 last season.

Dobbs, 28, signed up for a second stint with the Browns in the offseason after bouncing among Cleveland and four other teams since entering the league in 2017.

In December 2022, with Ryan Tannehill injured, the Tennessee Titans signed Dobbs off the Detroit Lions' practice squad and had him start the final two games of the season — the first two starts of Dobbs' NFL career. Dobbs went 40-for-68 passing for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in those games.

After being drafted in the fourth round in 2017 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dobbs saw action in five games in 2018 and one in 2020. Pittsburgh traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2019 season and claimed him off waivers from Jacksonville before 2020.

