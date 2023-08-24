NFL

Report: Cardinals trading LB Isaiah Simmons to Giants

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Nov 27, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium.
Nov 27, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are trading linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Watch
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team would trade a first round pick for Jonathan Taylor? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
How a Coffee Brand Scaled Up Its Business & Partnered With The NBA | Securing the Bag: Part 2
August 15, 2023

Simmons, 25, was the No. 8 overall pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

Advertisement

He recorded 99 tackles and set career highs in sacks (four) and interceptions (two) in 17 games (13 starts) last season.

Simmons appeared in all 50 games (37 starts) for Arizona from 2020-22 and racked up 258 tackles, 7.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He had been listed as a second-string safety on the Cardinals' official depth chart this preseason.

Simmons is in the final season of his four-year rookie deal and counts $6.6 million against the salary cap. In May, Arizona declined his $12.7 million fifth-year option for 2024.

—Field Level Media