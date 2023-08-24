Report: Cardinals trading LB Isaiah Simmons to Giants

The Arizona Cardinals are trading linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Simmons, 25, was the No. 8 overall pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

He recorded 99 tackles and set career highs in sacks (four) and interceptions (two) in 17 games (13 starts) last season.

Simmons appeared in all 50 games (37 starts) for Arizona from 2020-22 and racked up 258 tackles, 7.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

He had been listed as a second-string safety on the Cardinals' official depth chart this preseason.

Simmons is in the final season of his four-year rookie deal and counts $6.6 million against the salary cap. In May, Arizona declined his $12.7 million fifth-year option for 2024.

—Field Level Media