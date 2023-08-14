Report: Cardinals' Zach Ertz (knee) cleared for full activity

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz has been cleared for full football activity after suffering a major knee injury last year that required surgery, NFL Network reported Monday

Ertz, 32, tore his ACL and MCL in Week 10 during a game against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 11

Advertisement

He told reporters in December his goal was to be ready for the beginning of the 2024 season, and according to the NFL Network report, Ertz is in line to start Week 1

The veteran tight end was in his first full season with the Cardinals after spending the bulk of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles traded him to Arizona before the deadline in 2021

Advertisement Advertisement

Ertz had 47 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games, all starts, in 2022. In 10 NFL campaigns, he has caught 682 passes for 7,247 yards and 45 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowl selection in three straight seasons in 2017-19

The Cardinals open the season Sept. 10 on the road against the Washington Commanders

Advertisement

--Field Level Medi