Carson Wentz has been throwing and studying with former NFL head coach Jon Gruden in Tampa, Fla., as the free agent quarterback eyes a return to the league, ESPN reported.

Wentz, 30, said he intends to play in 2023 and is waiting for the "right situation," per the report.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Wentz was traded away by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 and by the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 before being cut by the Washington Commanders on Feb. 27.

Wentz passed for 1,755 yards and 11 touchdowns against nine interceptions in just eight games (seven starts) in 2022. He started the first six games of the season and was placed on injured reserve after breaking his finger. He went 2-5 as the starter.

He has thrown for 22,129 yards and 151 TDs against 66 INTs in 93 career games (92 starts). He has a career record of 46-45-1 as a starting QB. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 with the Eagles.

Gruden, 59, compiled a 117-112 record in 15 seasons as the head coach of the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (1998-2001, 2018-21) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002-08).

--Field Level Media