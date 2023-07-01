Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Cavaliers acquire G Max Strus in sign-and-trade

By
Field Level Media
Jun 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) warms up before game five of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
Image: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Former Miami Heat guard Max Strus is joining the Cleveland Cavaliers on a four-year, $63 million deal, the player's agent told ESPN on Saturday

The Cavaliers are acquiring Strus in a three-team sign-and-trade deal with the Heat and San Antonio Spurs. Under the terms, per ESPN, the Cavaliers are sending Ceci Osman, Lamar Stevens and a second-round pick to the Spurs, and the Heat also will get a second-round pick

Cleveland reportedly also agreed to a deal with free agent Georges Niang, formerly of the Philadelphia 76ers, and re-signed Caris LeVert on a two-year, $32 million contract on the opening day of free agency on Friday.

Contract agreements with free agents become official July 6, per NBA rules.

Strus, an undrafted free agent entering his fifth season in the league, was key to helping the Heat reach the NBA Finals this past season. The 27-year-old averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, all career highs, in 80 games (33 starts).

In the postseason, he started all 23 games and averaged 9.3 points on 40.2 percent shooting from the field.

--Field Level Media