NFL

Report: CB Marcus Peters to visit Raiders again

By
Field Level Media
Nov 17, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) reacts after breaking up a pass on fourth down against the Houston Texans at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium.
Image: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran cornerback Marcus Peters will visit the Las Vegas Raiders again on Monday, NFL Network reported Friday

Peters, 30, met with the Raiders in May and the two sides have reportedly remained in contact

A two-time All-Pro, Peters started 13 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season after missing all of 2021 with a torn ACL. He registered 47 tackles and added a sack, an interception and two fumble recoveries.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Peters with the 18th overall pick in 2015, and he went on to earn NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors that season.

Peters has played in 104 games (103 starts) with the Chiefs (2015-17), Los Angeles Rams (2018-19) and Ravens (2019-20, 2022). He has 346 tackles, 32 interceptions (six returned for touchdowns), 11 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries, with one returned for a TD.

--Field Level Media