Report: Celtics acquiring Jrue Holiday from Trail Blazers

The Boston Celtics are acquiring All-Star guard Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for center Robert Williams, guard Malcolm Brogdon and multiple draft picks, ESPN reported on Sunday.

The draft picks include a 2024 first-rounder from the Golden State Warriors and a 2029 unprotected first-rounder from Boston.

Advertisement

The new deal comes in the wake of Portland acquiring Holiday as part of its three-team deal to trade Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Holiday, 33, is a two-time All-Star who helped lead the Bucks to their second ever NBA championship in 2021 following his acquisition from the New Orleans Pelicans. Over 14 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Pelicans and Bucks, he has averaged 16.4 points and 6.5 assists.

Advertisement Advertisement

He averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists and a career-best 5.1 rebounds in 67 games (65 starts) last season with the Bucks.

The veteran guard has a $36.8 million cap hit in the final guaranteed season of a four-year, $134,997,333 contract with a player option for 2024-25. ESPN reports that Boston would like to extend his deal.

Advertisement

Williams, 25, has spent his entire career in Boston since being selected by the Celtics in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

He averaged 8.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks during his fifth season in 2022-23. For his career, Williams averages 7.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over 209 games (97 starts).

Advertisement

Brogdon, 30, played in 67 games as a reserve guard in 2022-23, averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds. He had zero starts after previously starting 258 games over six seasons with Milwaukee (2016-19) and the Indiana Pacers (2019-22).

—Field Level Media