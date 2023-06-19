The Boston Celtics are set to hire former guard Phil Pressey as an assistant coach, The Boston Globe reported Monday

Pressey is the third addition to Boston's coaching staff this month, joining former Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell and former Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee as the Celtics attempt to revitalize head coach Joe Mazzulla's bench

Boston still plans to add at least one more assistant in the coming weeks, per the report.

In three NBA seasons, the 32-year-old Pressey posted career averages of 3.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 148 games (11 starts). He signed with the Celtics as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and spent the first two seasons of his career with Boston, later also playing briefly with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns

Pressey served as an assistant at Missouri during the 2022-23 season but has no coaching experience in the NBA.

In addition to his two seasons with the Celtics, Pressey also established Massachusetts ties by attending two high schools in the state

--Field Level Media