NBA

Report: Celtics sign G Dalano Banton to 2-year deal

By
Field Level Media
Oct 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (45) celebrates after scoring against the Chicago Bulls at Scotiabank Arena.
Image: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics agreed to a two-year deal with free agent point guard Dalano Banton, The Athletic reported Monday

Terms were not disclosed.

Banton, 23, averaged 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 31 games (two starts) with the Toronto Raptors in 2022-23.

The Raptors drafted him in the second round in 2021 and he averaged 3.2 points, 1.9 boards and 1.5 assists in 64 games (one start) during his rookie season.

--Field Level Media