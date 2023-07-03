Report: Celtics sign G Dalano Banton to 2-year deal

The Boston Celtics agreed to a two-year deal with free agent point guard Dalano Banton, The Athletic reported Monday
Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Share
Terms were not disclosed.
Banton, 23, averaged 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 31 games (two starts) with the Toronto Raptors in 2022-23.
Advertisement
The Raptors drafted him in the second round in 2021 and he averaged 3.2 points, 1.9 boards and 1.5 assists in 64 games (one start) during his rookie season.
--Field Level Media