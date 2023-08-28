Report: Chargers to waive rookie QB Max Duggan

The Los Angeles Chargers will waive quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman Trophy runner-up who took TCU to the College Football Playoff national title game last season, NFL Network reported Monday night.

The Chargers selected Duggan during the seventh round of April's draft. The team will keep Easton Stick as the only backup to Justin Herbert on the initial 53-man roster.

Advertisement

Duggan, 22, could sign with the Chargers' practice squad if he clears waivers, but other NFL teams may be interested in claiming him after his productive college career.

Duggan threw for 3,698 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions and added 423 rushing yards and nine rushing TDs in 2022 while guiding the Horned Frogs to their first College Football Playoff appearance. TCU beat Michigan to reach the national title game before losing 65-7 to Georgia.

Advertisement Advertisement

Stick saw a far greater share of the Chargers' preseason snaps than Duggan, who threw one touchdown pass and ran for 51 yards in the finale Friday against San Francisco.

—Field Level Media