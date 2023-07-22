Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Report: Chiefs DT Chris Jones does not report to camp

Field Level Media
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As expected, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones did not report to training camp on Saturday, multiple outlets reported

Jones' contract standoff with the team could span the team's two-week camp or beyond.

Jones is entering the final year of his contract as the defensive tackle market continues to spike upward. That includes the four-year, $96 million deal recently signed by New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Jones had a pass-rush win rate of 21 percent, best in the NFL at the position, last season.

Jones, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a four-year, $80 million contract in July 2020. He's scheduled to take home a base salary of $19.5 million in 2023. The 28-year-old can earn $500,000 for a workout bonus and a $1.25 million incentive bonus if he records 10 sacks this season.

Jones, who turned 29 earlier this month, finished third in defensive player of the year balloting last season after matching his career best of 15.5 sacks. He has 65 sacks in 107 games (86 starts) over seven NFL seasons.

The Tennessee Titans' Jeffery Simmons signed a four-year, $94 million deal that falls just $1 million short of the full four-year value of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald's existing contract. Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (four years, $90M) and Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants (four years, $87.5M) also jumped Jones among highest-paid DTs.

--Field Level Media