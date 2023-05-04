Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Report: Chiefs to play in Germany in 2023 and 2024

By
Field Level Media
Nov 13, 2022; Munich, Germany; A general overall view of German and United States flags on the field during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL International Series game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs will play games in Germany in 2023 and 2024, according to multiple reports Thursday

The defending Super Bowl champions will face the Chicago Bears in Frankfurt on Nov. 12 or Nov. 19 this season, then take on the Carolina Panthers in Munich in 2024.

The German newspaper Bild and the Kansas City Star issued the reports. The NFL is expected to release the 2023 schedule next week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 last November at Munich's Allianz Arena in the first NFL regular-season game ever played in Germany. Attendance for that game was 69,811.

--Field Level Media