NFL

Report: Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney (knee) expected back for season's start

By
Field Level Media
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023. Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles Syndication Arizona Republic
Image: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney, after aggravating a knee injury on Sunday, is expected to miss more training camp practices and return in time for the regular season, ESPN reported Monday

Toney had "tweaked his knee" while catching punts prior to the first day of camp on Sunday, head coach Andy Reid said that day. Toney had an offseason surgical procedure on the knee.

Toney, 24, had 16 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns in nine games split between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs last season. The Chiefs acquired Toney from the Giants on Oct. 27 in exchange for a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft

Toney's biggest moments with Kansas City came in the 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Toney set a Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return that set up a fourth-quarter touchdown. He also caught a 5-yard scoring pass earlier in the final period.

Toney has totaled 55 receptions for 591 yards and two touchdowns in 19 games (eight starts) since being selected by the Giants in the first round (20th overall pick) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He had played in 10 games as a rookie and two in 2022 for the Giants, and then seven with Kansas City as injuries have been an issue for him.

--Field Level Media