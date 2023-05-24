Los Angeles general manager Michael Winger is set to leave the Clippers to become president of Monumental Basketball, owner of the Washington Wizards, ESPN reported Wednesday

Winger would replace president and GM Tommy Sheppard, who was fired April 19.

Winger would also inherit control of the WNBA's Washington Mystics and G-League team Capital City Go-Go, per the report.

Winger has been the Clippers ' GM since 2017. He has also had front office roles with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers

Monumental owner Ted Leonsis also reportedly interviewed New Orleans Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon. Leonsis said from the outset that he intended to hire from outside the organization.

--Field Level Media