NBA

Report: Clippers re-sign Russell Westbrook to 2 year, $7.8M deal

By
Field Level Media
Apr 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Apr 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers have resigned former MVP Russell Westbrook, his agent told ESPN Saturday

The deal is worth $7.8M across two years with a player option after next season, the outlet reported. The Clippers were able to bring back their starting point guard from the back half of last season for relativity cheap

In 21 games (all starts) for the Clippers, Westbrook averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds and shot 48.9 percent from the field

After 52 games for the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook was dealt in a three-team trade to the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline. After completing a buyout with the Jazz, he signed with the Clippers in late February

The Clippers nearly acquired Malcolm Brogdon in a trade with the Boston Celtics earlier in the offseason, but medical concerns with Brogdon broke down the deal. It seems they have settled on Westbrook to make up part of their backcourt

The Clippers have also been linked to possibly trading for Westbrook's former teammate, James Harden. This could just be the start of the many moves the Clippers make this offseason

Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, holds the NBA record of 198 triple-doubles. He has career averages of 22.4 points, 8.4 assists and 7.3 rebounds in 1,094 games over 15 seasons with five teams. Eight of his All-Star appearances came with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

--Field Level Media