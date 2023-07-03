Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Clippers re-signing C Mason Plumlee to 1-year deal

By
Field Level Media
Apr 18, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Mason Plumlee (44) against the Phoenix Suns during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers and center Mason Plumlee are in agreement on a one-year deal worth $5 million, ESPN reported Monday

Plumlee, who was dealt to the Clippers at the trade deadline last season, eschewed bigger offers elsewhere for a chance to return, per the report

Plumlee, 33, averaged 7.5 points in 23 games (four starts) after the February trade from Charlotte that included Reggie Jackson going to the Hornets.

He has averaged 8.6 points and 6.9 rebounds in 740 career games (446 starts) for six teams, including the Denver Nuggets (2017-20). He was selected No. 22 overall by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2013 draft.

--Field Level Media