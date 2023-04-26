Report: Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has torn meniscus

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed the last three playoff games with a torn meniscus in his right knee, The Athletic reported Wednesday
The Clippers lost all three games in the first-round Western Conference series against Phoenix and were eliminated by the Suns with a 136-130 setback in Game 5 on Tuesday night
Leonard scored 38 points in a 115-110 victory at Phoenix in Game 1 on April 16 and added 31 points in the Clippers' Game 2 loss on April 18
According to Wednesday's report, the meniscus injury was revealed after Game 2 and Leonard was shut down by the Los Angeles medical staff.
The report did not indicate when the five-time All-Star might undergo surgery. He missed the entire 2021-22 season following surgery on his right ACL.
Leonard, 31, averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 52 games (50 starts) in 2022-23. He has not played more than 60 games in any season since 2016-17.
