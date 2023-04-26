Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has torn meniscus

By
Field Level Media
Apr 18, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts following the game against the Phoenix Suns during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed the last three playoff games with a torn meniscus in his right knee, The Athletic reported Wednesday

The Clippers lost all three games in the first-round Western Conference series against Phoenix and were eliminated by the Suns with a 136-130 setback in Game 5 on Tuesday night

Leonard scored 38 points in a 115-110 victory at Phoenix in Game 1 on April 16 and added 31 points in the Clippers' Game 2 loss on April 18

According to Wednesday's report, the meniscus injury was revealed after Game 2 and Leonard was shut down by the Los Angeles medical staff.

The report did not indicate when the five-time All-Star might undergo surgery. He missed the entire 2021-22 season following surgery on his right ACL.

Leonard, 31, averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 52 games (50 starts) in 2022-23. He has not played more than 60 games in any season since 2016-17.

--Field Level Media