Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Report: Cody Zeller agrees to one-year deal with Pelicans

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Cody Zeller (44) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during the first half in game four of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center.
Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Cody Zeller (44) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during the first half in game four of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center.
Image: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans and veteran center Cody Zeller agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal, his agent, Sam Goldfeder told ESPN on Sunday

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 3:33PM
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 11:47AM

Contract agreements with free agents become official Thursday, per NBA rules.

Zeller, 30, will be with his third team in three seasons after playing his first eight campaigns with the Charlotte Hornets.

Advertisement

Zeller was signed as a free agent by the Miami Heat in February and averaged 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 15 games (two starts). Zeller played in 21 postseason games, averaging 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds, as the Heat reached the NBA Finals before falling to the Denver Nuggets.

During the 2021-22 season, he played 27 games off the bench for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Overall, Zeller has career averages of 8.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in 509 games (275 starts).

Zeller was the fourth overall pick in the 2013 draft by Charlotte after being a college star at Indiana.

--Field Level Media