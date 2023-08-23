NFL

Report: Colts LB Shaquille Leonard still in concussion protocol

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Indianapolis Colts Shaquille Leonard (53) gets hyped up for practice between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on Wed. Aug. 16, 2023, at Grand Park in Westfield Ind.
The Indianapolis Colts Shaquille Leonard (53) gets hyped up for practice between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on Wed. Aug. 16, 2023, at Grand Park in Westfield Ind.
Image: Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard remains in the concussion protocol and did not travel for Thursday's preseason finale in Philadelphia, Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday.

Watch
How A Coffee Brand Scaled Up Its Business & Scored A Partnership With The NBA | Securing the Bag: Part 2
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Will Ezekiel Elliott or Dalvin Cook have a bigger impact? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
Will Conor McGregor's next fight be the greatest comeback ever? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 5:47PM

The three-time All-Pro was injured in a joint practice session with Chicago last week and did not play in Saturday's preseason win against the Bears.

Advertisement

Leonard, 28, was limited to three games last season due to a back injury, a broken nose and a concussion. He posted 11 tackles and one interception.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has 549 tackles, 17 forced fumbles, 15 sacks and 12 interceptions in 61 games (59 starts) since the Colts drafted him in the second round in 2018.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Colts open the regular season at home against AFC South rival Jacksonville on Sept. 10.

—Field Level Media