Report: Colts LB Shaquille Leonard still in concussion protocol

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard remains in the concussion protocol and did not travel for Thursday's preseason finale in Philadelphia, Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday.

The three-time All-Pro was injured in a joint practice session with Chicago last week and did not play in Saturday's preseason win against the Bears.

Leonard, 28, was limited to three games last season due to a back injury, a broken nose and a concussion. He posted 11 tackles and one interception.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has 549 tackles, 17 forced fumbles, 15 sacks and 12 interceptions in 61 games (59 starts) since the Colts drafted him in the second round in 2018.

The Colts open the regular season at home against AFC South rival Jacksonville on Sept. 10.

—Field Level Media