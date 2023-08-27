Report: Colts release RB Kenyan Drake

The Indianapolis Colts released running back Kenyan Drake, NFL Network reported on Sunday.

The reported departure of Drake comes as the Colts are allowing star running back Jonathan Taylor to pursue a trade. In addition to Taylor and an injured Zack Moss (broken arm), Indianapolis has fellow running backs Deon Jackson, rookie Evan Hull, Jake Funk and Jason Huntley.

Drake signed with the Colts earlier this month. He had 13 carries for 36 yards and three receptions for 29 yards in the team's three preseason games.

Drake, 29, had 482 rushing yards (4.4 per carry) and four touchdowns in 12 games (five starts) for the Baltimore Ravens amid injuries to fellow running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Drake added 17 receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown.

In seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2016-19), Arizona Cardinals (2019-20), Las Vegas Raiders (2021) and Ravens, Drake has run for 3,866 yards (4.5 per carry) and 33 touchdowns and added 216 receptions for 1,624 yards and eight TDs.

