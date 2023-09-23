Report: Colts releasing RB Deon Jackson

The Indianapolis Colts are releasing Week 1 starter Deon Jackson and signing fellow running back Trey Sermon from the practice squad, NFL Network reported Saturday.

Jackson rushed for just 14 yards on 13 carries and gained only 14 yards on five receptions in the season-opening 31-21 loss to Jacksonville on Sept. 10.

Zack Moss got the start in Week 2 at Houston and gained 107 yards from scrimmage on 22 touches and scored on an 11-yard run in the Colts' 31-20 victory.

With 2021 NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor still on the physically unable to perform list, Moss will remain the RB1 for the Colts (1-1) in Sunday's game in Baltimore against the Ravens (2-0).

Jackson, 24, rushed for 281 yards and two touchdowns and caught 35 passes for 223 yards and one score in 27 games (three starts) over the last three seasons in Indianapolis. He was undrafted out of Duke in 2021.

Sermon, 24, was a third-round pick by San Francisco in 2021. He has rushed for 186 yards and one TD and has three receptions for 26 yards in 11 games (two starts) with the 49ers (2021) and Philadelphia Eagles (2022).

—Field Level Media