Subscribe
NFL

Report: Commanders could use DE Chase Young to trade into top 10

By
Field Level Media
Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) and defensive end Montez Sweat (90) on the field against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at FedExField.
Image: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Commanders defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat could be used as trade bait as Washington attempts to work into the top 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, ESPN reported

Young was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and Defensive Rookie of the Year with 7.5 sacks in his first season in the league.

But he played only 12 games in the past two seasons because of injuries.

Young turned 24 earlier this month, meaning he is just one year older than incoming rookie pass rusher Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech).

The fifth-year contract option would have paid him a fully guaranteed $17.452 million for the 2024 season.

The Commanders reportedly are targeting quarterbacks who could be available early in the draft, including Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson

Sweat was second on the team with eight sacks last season. He has 29 career sacks since Washington selected him with the 26th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. Sweat, 26, is entering the final year of his contract with a base salary and cap hit of $11.5 million.

--Field Level Media